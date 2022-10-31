TikToker Hareem Shah blames Dania Shah for Dr Amir Liaquat’s tragic death

The TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah shared her opinion on internet trolling, and said social media negativity was the foremost cause that led to the tragic death of Dr Amir Liaquat.

One of the most controversial TikToker in Pakistan appeared on the Nadir Ali’s podcast on Sunday, and discussed the adverse effects of internet trolling on people’s life.

She said that she doesn’t care about what people say about her because she has seen so many people giving up on their lives and deterioration of their mental health.

Shah said, “People have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to trolls because I have seen many media persons who lost lives after getting trolled.”

She believes that the late Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain lost his life due to social media negativity.

She added, “Recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who appeared contented and attended your show – Nadir Ali’s podcast – with his wife, and everyone saw him doing just fine. I also happened to talk to him with my husband, but then I received the unfortunate news. Isn’t it suspicious that a man doing great in his life suddenly dies? Could we hold the online trolling accountable for his death?”

Shah also criticized the late TV host’s third wife (Dania Shah) for leaking their personal videos on social media and tarnishing his image.

“One can ignore the public mockery, but it is quite impossible if your spouse instigates the trolling. God forbid, if my husband leaks any sensitive information on the internet, I will definitely be shattered. Such immoral acts can break one from inside,” Shah added.

She deeply sympathized with the late televangelist because in her opinion, she also receives the same degree of hate from people on social media.