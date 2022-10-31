Interior Ministry asks Punjab govt to investigate Sadaf Naeem’s death

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asked the Punjab government to hold inquiry into the incident of tragic death of a female journalist, Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed to death after she fell off Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the party’s long march.

The minister tweeted that her colleagues had stated that she had been pushed. He demanded that the accused be arrested and an investigation launched. He said the issue had become suspicious after the account of her colleagues. Sadaf’s colleague, Azal Syal, gave an account of how Sadaf died.

He said if Punjab government did not act on this incident, then federal government would fulfill its responsibility.

The journalist was associated with a local television channel, Channel 5. She was covering PTI’s long march which has been winding its way around Punjab for the past three days.

Witnesses said that Naeem had boarded the container in order to interview senior PTI leaders, including party chief Imran.

As she jostled to reach the party chief a top the crowded container, she reportedly lost her balance and fell over.

Lost in the crowd and the dust kicked up by the truck in the evening twilight, she disappeared below the wheels of the container and was crushed to death.