PTI wins NA-45 Lower Kurram by-polls

The Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf has won NA-45 Lower Kurram by-elections with a decisive lead over its PDM-backed rival Jamiat Ulema Islam-Pakistan.

According to the unofficial results from 143 polling stations of the constituency, the PTI chairman Imran Khan successfully secured more than 20,000 votes.

His rival, Jamil Khan from Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan, stands second with 12,000 votes.

The elections remained fairly peaceful, but overall turnout and public enthusiasm in the polls remained low.

Located in Kurram, polling began at 8 am. It continued uninterrupted until 5 pm.

The seat fell vacant when the resignation of its incumbent, PTI leader Fakhar Zaman, was accepted by the National Assembly Speaker.

In Sunday’s by-election, PTI chairman Imran Khan was the main candidate. His biggest opponent was a candidate from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamil Khan.

There were around 143 polling stations, including 26 dedicated to men and 26 for women, and another 90 were combined.

Altogether, some 358 polling booths had been set up. Of these, 168 polling booths were dedicated to women and 190 to men.

The constituency has 111349 male registered voters, while 87269 female registered voters. So far, in all by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has won them all.