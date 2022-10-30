Wasim Akram makes staggering revelation about his cocaine addiction

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a staggering revelation in his upcoming autobiography about his cocaine addiction.

Akram’s autobiography “Sultan: A Memoir” will be released worldwide on November 10.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the former pacer shared some amazing career stories in his book and also revealed some unknown facts.

“I liked to indulge myself; I liked to party. The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive, and corrupting,” he wrote in his book as quoted by the website. “You can go to ten parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me.”

“Worst of all, I developed a dependence on cocaine,” he revealed. “It started innocuously enough when I was offered a line at a party in England; my use grew steadily more serious, to the point that I felt I needed it to function.”

The 56-year-old went on to add: “It was getting out of hand. I couldn’t control it. One line would become two, two would become four; four would become a gram, a gram would become two. I could not sleep. I could not eat. I grew inattentive to my diabetes, which caused me headaches and mood swings. Like a lot of addicts, part of me welcomed discovery: the secrecy had been exhausting.”

He is considered as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the game. The left-arm pacer took 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets for the Men in Green during his 18-year long career.