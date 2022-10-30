Pakistan still in semi-final race despite South Africa’s victory over India

Pakistan are still in the race to qualify for the semi-final despite South Africa securing a victory against India.

If India had defeated the Proteas, things would have been simple for the Men in Green to qualify for the knockouts of the ICC T20 World Cup.

However, now things have changed, South Africa, who are yet to face Pakistan, are on the brink of securing the semi-final spot.

Even if Pakistan manage to win the remaining two games, they have to rely on the outcome of other matches of Group 2.

The only way Babar Azam’s side can go through if South Africa or India lose their remaining games.

South Africa have to face Pakistan and Netherlands, while India will face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the competition.

As things stand, India and South Africa are favourite to qualify for the knockouts from Group 2. The Proteas are leading the table with five points, while India are in the second spot with four points after three games.

On the other hand, Pakistan are in the fifth position at the table, having just two points despite playing the same number of games.