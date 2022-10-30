Economic outlook: Growth to slow but overall indicators to improve in coming months

The monthly outlook report issued by the Ministry of Finance showed that the floods were posing a severe challenge to domestic production with the domestic supply chain disrupted and rising prices of oil in the international market leading to inflation.

However, the future outlook was looking up as the rupee was strengthening while government’s regulators were taking action against banks involved in unscrupulous activities with regards to foreign exchange.

With inflation rising to an all time high of 27% in August, it is expected to climb down to around 21% - 22.5%.

Moreover, timely decisions with regards to import of critical items such as wheat, fertilizer and other inputs was helping control inflation.

Rising prospects of energy shortages, increasing costs of living and production are hampering economic activity, the report read.

It added that the slowdown of China’s economy is likely to have a profound impact on will weigh heavily on global economic activity.

On real sectors, the report said that preliminary estimates of important kharif crops of 2022 such as sugarcane, rice, maize, and cotton showed a decline in the production due to floods. “Stabilization measures in the form of monetary and fiscal tightening and import compression strategies to correct the imbalances suppressed large scale manufacturing (LSM) by 0.4 percent during Jul-Aug FY2023.

The floods would result in the deterioration in the cyclical position of the main trading partners and are likely to slow down industrial activities.

On the fiscal side, the fiscal deficit during July-August FY2023 was recorded at 0.9 percent of Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“In the first two months of the current fiscal year, net federal revenues grew by 12.3%,” it said, adding that thanks to the tight monetary policy pursued by SBP at 15% resulted in higher money supply by 1.5%.

The Current Account also posted a deficit of just $2.2 billion for July-September FY2023.

Better balance of payment data came on the back of lower imports – partly spurred by slower economic growth – and partly due to stringent government restrictions.

However, this period coincided with lower exports and lower remittances.

However, the outlook for the upcoming months was positive due to import contraction and slowing of domestic economic activity while managing inflation.