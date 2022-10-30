Imran Khan rewriting definition of ‘jihad’: Tahir Ashrafi

All Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday claimed that religion was their red line, adding that the way former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was using religion and throwing about words such as ‘jihad’, the established definition of these words would have to be rewritten.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

Ashrafi criticized the former premier and chairman PTI Imran Khan for his anti-establishment statements.

Ashrafi said, ‘Imran’s allegations against Pakistan’s military are pleasing the enemy.“

He added that efforts of the Army for the elimination of terrorism were commendable.

He went on to say that the strength of Pakistan is associated with the strength of its institutions.

While referring to Imran Khan’s statements about military officials, he said, “In recent days, the country’s armed forces and senior officers have been severely criticized.

“The justice system and courts are available in the country. Imran should have knocked on the doors of courts,” Ashrafi added.

Ashrafi continued to say that “Whoever wants to name and shame, can take the stage and do it.” He said,

“You have been exactly what makes India happy.”

On Arshad Sharif’s case, he said, “The murder of the journalist has been politicized. The murder of the renowned journalist is a conspiracy to demoralize Pakistan Army.”