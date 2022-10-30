Supreme Court to finally hear about custodial torture of Azam Swati lawyer

The Supreme Court will finally hear Azam Swati’s tale of custodial torture, directing Senator Shahid Waseem to appear before it on Monday.

Senator Swati had claimed in a press conference last week that while being arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in early October over some tweets against state institutions, he was beaten up in front of his family while the torture continued in custody where he was also stripped naked.

Subsequently, letters had been written to the chief justice of the Supreme Court and President Dr Arif Alvi.

Responding to the letter, the Supreme Court’s human rights cell on Sunday directed Senator Waseem to appear before it on Monday and narrate the sequence of events and on the information the cell had collected surrounding the incident.