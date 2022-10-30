Female journalist crushed to death under Imran Khan’s container during long march

A female journalist, Sadaf Naeem, was crushed to death after she fell off Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the party’s long march.

The journalist was associated with a local television channel, Channel 5. She was covering PTI’s long march which has been winding its way around Punjab for the past three days.

Witnesses said that Naeem had boarded the container in order to interview senior PTI leaders, including party chief Imran.

As she jostled to reach the party chief atop the crowded container, she reportedly lost her balance and fell over.

Lost in the crowd and the dust kicked up by the truck in the evening twilight, she disappeared below the wheels of the container and was crushed to death.

As volunteers and supporters walking alongside the PTI chief’s container saw what happened, they rushed to stop the convoy and pull Munir from under the wheels of the truck.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also stepped off the container to personally check what had happened.

Her body was then rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Kamoke where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Condemnations

Soon after news of the reporter’s death spread online, condemnations started to pour in.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he had been deeply saddened by the news.

He said that the reporter was a hard worker and expressed sympathy and condolence with her family.