Pakistan » Sindh

Karachi family trapped under debris of collapsed house

Two children, woman rescued in injured condition
Samaa Web Desk Oct 30, 2022
Several members of a family have been trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed in the Metroville SITE area of Karachi on Sunday.

As reported by SAMAA TV’s reporter Yasir Hussain, the family members were buried under the debris of the structure.

The rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving information.

So far, the workers have rescued two children and a woman in injured condition. However, more people were trapped under the rubble.

The rescue officials said the collapsed house was built on the mountain located in the area.

The rescue operation is still underway.

