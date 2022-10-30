Theft of power distribution material caused loss of Rs5b in FY2021-22

Audit reports have shown that the state bore a loss of around Rs4.996 billion in the financial year 2020-21 due to “missing / shortage of electrical material” at the power distributors.

Of the losses, the most were caused by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), with losses of around Rs4.799 billion.

It said that the matter was taken up with the management of the relevant DISCos between August and November 2021 and reported to the power ministry between September to December 2021.

However, the management only responded that an inquiry was under process in most of the cases and that an audit would be intimated after the finalization of inquiries.

Despite requests from the audit committee in late 2021 and early 2022 to produce a record of the recoveries made and to expedite recoveries in remaining cases, no report was filed till the audit report was finalized.

The audit report recommended that the DISCO management implement the decision to recover the losses and affix responsibility against officers/officials at fault.