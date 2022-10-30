Mohammad Rizwan becomes second highest T20I runs getter for Pakistan

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has another feather in his cap as he becomes the second highest runs getter for Pakistan in T20Is.

The batter achieved the feat during Pakistan’s six-wicket win against the Netherlands in the Super 12 game of the ongoing T20I World Cup.

Needing just 36 runs to complete the landmark, the right-hander scored 49 of 39 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

He not only became the second-highest T20I runs-getter for Pakistan surpassing Mohammad Hafeez but also became the only ninth batter to pass the 2,500 runs mark.

The former Pakistan captain is now third on the list with 2,514 runs, behind Rizwan, who now has 2,527 in 76 games.

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam leads the chart with 3239 runs in 95 games.