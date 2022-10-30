Court grants police two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

A court in Lahore on Sunday approved a two-day physical remand of Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Mazari, who had been arrested the other day by officials of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), was presented before a district court on Sunday.

ACE told the court that Mazari is accused of illegally occupying land and that they require additional time to complete their investigations.

They requested the court to grant them a 14-day physical remand of Mazari.

However, the court only granted police custody of Mazari for two days and directed them to present the suspect before the court again on Tuesday.

Hamza Shahbaz condemn arrest

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Hamza Shahbaz said that Mazari had been arrested on the directions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He termed the case against Mazari as fake and part of Imran’s modus operandi for political victimization.

He added that the Punjab government and its subordinate institutions should not give into the vindictive actions and political victimization of Imran Khan.