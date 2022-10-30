Disqualified from NA, Imran Khan has no role in appointment of COAS

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday responded to statements from former prime minister Imran Khan that a man who currently does not even enjoy the membership of the legislature, has no role whatsoever in deciding who would be the next chief of the army staff.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Asif refuted reports that talks are underway between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) and the government.

However, he added that they are in contact with several senior members of the party who wish to abandon Imran Khan and defect to the ruling party but are waiting on assurances.

He also accosted Imran for creating an environment which is allowing arch nemesis India to create propaganda against the country’s military.

Long march route

Asif said that save the last six to seven kilometers of the long march is located inside the federal capital.

The defence minister said that most of the march winds through Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – where the PTI is in power either directly or throug allies.

He said that it was PTI which had been suggesting that the march will be bloody and that if any thing happens in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), its responsibility would fall on the respective provincial governments.

On the demand for fresh elections, Asif asked why was the PTI not stepping up and dissolving assemblies in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Arshad Sharif

Noting that a commission has been formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder, Asif s aid that Imran Khan and others should appear before it and share whatever information they had.

“Withholding information from a lawful investigative process is also a very big crime,” Asif reminded.

Establishment’s role

Responding to criticisms of Imran Khan of that the establishment was siding with thieves, Asif admitted that many in this country have benefitted from support of the government.

“However, no one has benefitted like Imran who was launched as a proper project,” he said, adding that even the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had criticized the establishment and the military but with restraints.

The tone and language he was adopting for the establishment, he said, was plain for every one to see.