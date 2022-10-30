Ireland arrive in Pakistan for maiden visit

Ireland’s women cricket team has arrive in Lahore for their first-ever tour of Pakistan Sunday.

The visitors will play three ODI and the same number of T20I during their stay in the capital city of Punjab. All matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The ODI series will be held from November 4 to 9, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, while T20Is will take place from November 12 to 16.

There is no entry fee for all matches of the series. The visiting team will start their training sessions from Monday.

Warm welcome to the first Ireland cricket team to tour Pakistan 🙌🏏#PAKWvIREW pic.twitter.com/oNvNKgsYTC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 30, 2022

“We had a memorable experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore,” said Tania Mallick, Head of Women Cricket.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket. After hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising a women’s league soon.”

“We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game,” said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.

Series Itinerary

29 October – Ireland team arrive in Lahore

31 October - 3 November – Training

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I