PTI plans car rally in UK

To mirror its long march in Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to organize a car rally in the United Kingdom.

According to posters shared by their groups dedicated to members in the United Kingdom, two car rallies will be held.

The first will commence from Scotland while the second one will commence in Cardiff.

Route 1

On the first route, the march will commence in Scotland.

It will then head towards Bradford, Manchester, Midlands, Oxfordshire, Luton and Brent Cross Shopping Center.

Route 2

The second rally will commence from Cardiff, head to Bristol, then Berkshire and then to Brent Cross Shopping Center.

The two rallies will then merge at the Brent Cross Shopping Center Car Park NW4 3FP.

The poster promised that the rally will then move towards London where a protest will be staged outside the Avenfield Apartments at 3pm local time.