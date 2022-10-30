Polling comes to close in NA-45 Lower Kurram by-elections

Polling came to a close in the national assembly constituency of NA-45 in Lower Kurram where former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is contesting the polls against the coalition government candidate.

Elections remained fairly peaceful but overall turnout and public enthusiasm in the polls remained low.

Located in Kurram, polling began at 8am. It continued uninterrupted until 5pm.

The seat fell vacant when the resignation of its incumbent, PTI leader Fakhar Zaman, was accepted by the National Assembly Speaker.

In Sunday’s by-election, PTI chairman Imran Khan is the main candidate. His biggest opponent is a candidate from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Jamil Khan.

There are some 142 polling stations, including 26 dedicated for men and 26 for women and another 90 are combined.

Altogether, some 358 polling booths have been set up. Of these, 168 polling booths have been dedicated for women and 190 for men.

Some 111,349 men are registered as voters in the constituency while 87,269 women are registered.

So far, in all by-elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI has won them all.

Phone use barred

After some voters took images of their stamped ballot paperse and posted them on social media, the election commission responded.

ECP officials directed to strictly prohibit bringing mobile phones into polling stations or using them.