Fakhar Zaman returns to Pakistan’s starting lineup against Netherlands

Pakistan named a near unchanged team for their crunch clash against Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

The only change that was made was the withdrawl of Haider Ali in favor of Fakhar Zaman.

The naming of a full strength team shows that the captain and manager have been shaken by recent losses and are unwilling to take too many chances against minnows.

The team sheet showed th at Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would retain their position as openers despite a dreadful tournament thus far.

They will be followed by the dependable Shaan Masood and then Fakhar Zaman.

Iftikhar Ahmad, who had retained his position in the team along with Shadab Khan would make up the spine of the team.

The tail would start with Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Waseem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.