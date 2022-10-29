Videos » Newsbeat News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 29 October 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 29 October 2022 Oct 29, 2022 News Beat with Paras Jahanzaib | SAMAA TV | 29 October 2022 Recommended Haqeeqi Azadi March culminates at Rachna Town before reaching its destination Kamoke At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul National sports policy sent to cabinet for scrutiny: Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular No Haider Ali for Netherlands clash? One change expected in Pakistan XI for Zimbabwe clash DG ISPR, DG ISI make explosive revelations about Arshad Sharif’s murder, cypher controversy