PM Shehbaz claims Imran Khan approached him for new COAS appointment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that deposed prime minister Imran Khan, through his close aide, contacted him regarding appointment of the new army chief.

While talking to the YouTubers in Lahore, the premier said that the director general (DG) of premier spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) held the press conference after his nod.

He iterated that Imran Khan offered him nominating three each potential candidates for the new chief of army staff (COAS). However, the premier said that he turned down to sit with the deposed PM.

He said that Imran Khan always stabbed the ones who fostered him. He questioned how come Imran Khan was suddenly ready to sit with them, although he does not even like to shake hands with the opponents.

PM Shehbaz accused that Imran Khan was behind anti-army tweets after Lasbeela helicopter crash tragedy.