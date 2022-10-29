Punjab Assembly ex-deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested

Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on Saturday arrested the provincial assembly’s former deputy speaker Dost Mazari.

As reported by SAMAA TV, the anti-corruption department apprehended Mazari from a private hospital.

Mazari’s cousin Shehbaz has also confirmed the apprehension, saying that the ex-deputy speaker had come to the hospital to inquire after his grandfather.

Shehbaz said that Mazari has been shifted to an unknown location and the anti-corruption team did not share further details with them.