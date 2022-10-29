Taiwan holds first LGBTQ Pride march in two years

Tens of thousands braved downpours in Taiwan on Saturday to celebrate as the island staged its first LGBTQ Pride rally since fully reopening its border.

Taiwan is at the vanguard of the burgeoning LGBTQ rights movement in Asia and became the first place in the region to legalise marriage equality in 2019.

Its capital Taipei hosts one of Asia’s largest Pride marches annually – except for last year, when a surge in Covid cases forced the event online.

The festivity was back in full swing on Saturday as marchers donned eye-catching costumes and draped themselves in rainbow flags in Taiwan’s 20th Pride march, with organisers estimating the turnout was 120,000.

“I’m so very excited to be a part of the first physical parade in two years,” said 40-year-old service industry worker Wolf Yang, sporting a gold bodysuit with a matching sequined headpiece and nose ring.