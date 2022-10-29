Watch Live
Pakistan

Govt likely to approach Supreme Court against PTI Haqeeqi Azadi March

Sources say decision taken after purported audio of Ali Amin Gandapur
Samaa Web Desk Oct 29, 2022
The federal government has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march on Islamabad, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

According to details, the federal government has decided to file a petition in the top court against PTI Haqeeqi Azadi March after alleged audio leak of Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petition, according to sources, is likely to be filed on Monday (October 31) while PTI’s convoy led by ex-premier Imran Khan is expected to reach federal capital by November 4.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah played a purported audio call recording between PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

Supreme Court

PTI long march

