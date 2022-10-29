PTI long march aims at creating chaos: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that PTI’s long march was aimed at shedding blood of innocent people in the federal capital.

The minister also released Gandapur’s purported audio leak, claiming PTI bringing arms to the capital.

Transcript of Ali Amin Gandapur’s conversation with Asad Khan

Asad Khan: Yes, Ali Khan?

Ali Amin Gandapur: Mr president, what’s the position?

Asad Khan: Sir, the position is A-one, you tell me?

Ali Amin Gandapur: How many guns are there?

Asad Khan: There are several.

Ali Amin Gandapur: License?

Asad Khan: There are also several licenses.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Men?

Asad Khan: There will be as many men as required, sir.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Okay. We are camping here in a nearby colony.

Asad Khan: Yes.

Ali Amin Gandapur: What is the nearest place here at the end here? Which colony is adjacent to it?

Asad Khan: At ours?

Ali Amin Gandapur: At the border… at the border… at the Islamabad-Pindi border.

On the left side of the toll plaza, what place is it? Top city or capital?

Asad Khan: Top is also there, capital is also there, there are several.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Top is at the airport.

Asad Khan: Top is on the airport’s side, right… I sent you the entire map.

Ali Amin Gandapur: I received it, I have it.

You just keep the men and equipment ready there.

Asad Khan: Sir, no problem, Insha’Allah.

Ali Amin Gandapur: Just [stay] in contact then, Insha’Allah.

Asad Khan: Okay sir, Insha’Allah.

Later in his presser, the interior minister accused Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.