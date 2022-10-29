National sports policy sent to cabinet for scrutiny: Ehsanur Rehman Mazari

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsaanur Rehman Mazari has said that the government has prepared a national sports policy which would be approved by the cabinet soon.

“The policy will give a boost to sporting activities in the country,” he told the media.

Mazari said the government is undertaking measures to ensure that the ban imposed by the football federation, FIFA, is removed.

He flaunted that through the government’s efforts the ban on the Chess Federation of Pakistan was also lifted.

Mazari said the incumbent government is committed to resolving all issues in the sports sector with the support of stakeholders and reviving the spirit of sports in the country.

The minister further said that the government has restored departmental sports, which was one of the most pressing demands of the young players.

The minister said the government has established a hockey stadium in Gilgit Baltistan to provide good sporting facilities to players.