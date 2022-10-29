34 charged and arrested for Machhar Colony lynching

Police on Saturday arrested at least 34 suspects with the help of videos retrieved from those present during the lynching incident of the two telecommunication employees in Karachi.

A probe into the lynching incident also revealed that the victims were held hostage for half an hour before being killed.

Investigators said the victims Aiman and Ishaq showed the angry mob their service card which they were unable to read.

Later, the mob also misunderstood the ‘first aid box’ in the victims’ vehicle and thought it contained surgical tools to retrieve organs.

Succumbing to the misconception, the charged mob viciously murdered the victims.

The lynching

Two employees of a telecommunication company were lynched to death on Friday by a mob in Karachi’s Machhar Colony.

Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari said the victims were reportedly visiting the area to check the signal strength but rumors spread that they were trying to abduct children.

Upon hearing the rumors, several area residents attacked and brutally tortured the telecom company officials.

The injuries were so severe that the two men ultimately passed away.

A police squad arrived on the scene a little too late to save the beaten officials.

Police officials said that they had recorded the statement of an eyewitness.

Later on, police said they arrested three suspects involved in the incident.

Deputy Inspector General South Zone Irfan Baloch, while talking to SAMAA TV said they are investigating the matter.

“The absence of their valuables including laptops and cellular phones points towards reports that they were first looted and then an angry mob lynched them,” he said.

Baloch further said that a review of some videos shot by onlookers helped them identify and arrest the main accused Abdul Ghafoor and his alibis.