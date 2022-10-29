If not the chief justice, who is responsible for safeguarding citizen rights? asks Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while addressing the Haqeeqi Azadi march in Shahdara questioned who is responsible for protecting the fundamental rights of citizens, if not the chief justice of Pakistan?

The former premier highlighted that custodial torture is banned throughout the world but Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were hurt in custody.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take note of this.

Imran Khan’s long march has entered the second day today.

Speaking to a charged rally in Shahdara, Imran Khan said he is out on the streets at the age of 70 to help people understand the meaning of freedom.

“A slave never flies high. Only free people rein the world!”

While supporting Azam Swati, he said, the senator was illegally tortured for speaking ill about the army’s general and handed over to ‘unidentified persons’ now ‘identified’ by the senator’.

The former prime minister asserted that the people refuse to be treated as animals.

“We refuse to accept leaders that were once labeled thieves and then placed in the high offices,” Imran said, adding that there was a time Nawaz Sharif was called a ‘looter’ and now he is absolved of all crimes.

“Similarly, Zardari was known as Mr 10% around the world and now ‘they’ ask us to accept him only because ‘they’ accepted him,” the PTI chief lamented.

“We are not a flock of sheep that you can maneuver around aimlessly.”

He argued the press conference of the spymaster and DG ISPR only targeted him and did not mention the corruption of those in the PDM.

He reminded ‘them’ that the corrupt leaders have embezzled funds of around Rs1,100 billion yet no one bothers to hold them accountable.

“Why do you have a blind spot for this atrocity and breach of fundamental rights?” the PTI chief asked General Bajwa.

He once again called on him to replace those continuously targeting him.

He reiterated that ‘their’ political inclination is negatively impacting the image of Pakistan in the world.

Referring to the threat faced by slain Journalist Arshad Sharif, the former PM said, “His mother knows those guilty of threatening him.”

“How did ISI and ISPR DGs not know?”

He asked the authorities to ask the mother of Arshad Sharif if they really do not know who was behind the threats.