Haqeeqi Azadi March: PM Shehbaz forms committee for talks with PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 13 member committee for monitoring the law and order situation and to talk with the protesting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The PTI set off on their long march to Islamabad on Friday afternoon. The march will reach Kamonki on Saturday evening. Former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan has assured that the Haqeeqi Azadi March participants will not enter the red zone of the capital or do anything illegal as he seeks true independence for his nation.

Initially, when the committee was announced, it had 11. later on, two more names were added taking the total number of members to 13.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will head the committee. Other members of the committee include

Marriyum Aurangzeb – Federal Information Minister (PML-N)

Ayaz Sadiq – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs (PML-N)

Khawaja Saad Rafique – Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways (PML-N)

Qamar Zaman Kaira – Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs (PPP)

Aminul Haq – Federal Minister for IT and Telecom (MQM-P)

Molana Asad Mehmood – Federal Minister for Communication (JUI-F)

Agha Hassan Baloch – Federal Minister for Science and Technology (BNP)

Sardar Khalid Magsi/Ehsanullah Reki – (BAP)

Mian Iftikhar – ANP

Hanif Abbasi – (PML-N)

Tariq Bashir Cheema – Federal Minister for National Food Security (PML-N)

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry – (PML-N)

The prime minister has said that they are democratic people and always ready to talk. However, no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said.

PTI terms offer for talks ‘non-serious’

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has rejected the offer for talks and termed it non-serious.

On one hand, they are arresting PTI workers and restricting the coverage of the march, on the other hand, the reports of the formation of a non-serious committee are an attempt to engage the march, he said.

These tricks won’t work, the PTI leader said asking the government to announce the election date.