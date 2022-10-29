Judicial commission to finalize name for new IHC chief justice on November 1

A meeting of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be held on Tuesday, November 1.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission has been called by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

As per sources, the most senior judge, Justice Amir Farooq, will be considered for the position of chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.

The judicial commission, in its last meeting, recommended appointing incumbent IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah as a judge of the Supreme Court.

After examining the recommendation of the Judicial Commission, a parliamentary committee will give the final approval for the appointment.