Islamabad Police orders hotels not to give rooms to PTI protestors

The Islamabad Police has ordered all hotels and guesthouses in the district not to provide rooms to the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Long March.

The PTI long march started from Lahore yesterday while the federal government and police have also completed their preparations.

The police issued an order to all hotels and guest houses in the district, asking the hotel owners not to cooperate with the long march participants.

Islamabad Police has said that all hotels and guesthouses will be checked on a daily basis and action will be taken if any hotel or guesthouse is found providing rooms or support to the participants of the long march.

PTI’s request to issue NOC rejected

Yesterday, the district administration of Islamabad also rejected the request of PTI to issue NOC.

A letter had been written to the leadership of PTI on behalf of the district administration, seeking satisfactory assurances of every clause of the new agreement.

The Islamabad district administration had also issued a new letter explaining the reason for rejecting the application to Tehreek-e-Insaf in which it was reminded that the NOC was also issued by the administration on May 25, however, the ministers violated the agreements.

Preparations of Islamabad Police

According to the security plan, 1,386 security personnel will be appointed for the PTI long march long, who will be supervised by 2 DIGs, 4 SSPs, and 11 SPs. While 30 ASP and DSPs will also perform their duties.

Moreover, a total of 4,190 officers and personnel of Federal police, 4,265 personnel of FC, 3,600 personnel of ranger, and 1,022 officers and personnel of Sindh police will also be deployed in the long march.

616 tear gas guns and 50,050 shells have been provided to the security personnel to deal with any possible provocation, while 611 twelve-bore guns and 36,700 rubber bullets have also been provided.

According to the security plan, 2,430 masks and 374 vehicles have also been provided to the police.