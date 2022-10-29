Khalilur Rehman Qamar ready to work in India but has a condition

Pakistan’s highest-paid writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar claimed that he has rejected all the offers he got from India, in the past. He said that until Indians give Pakistani artists the respect they deserve, he will not work there.

Earlier this week, Qamar recorded a podcast with famous comedian Nadir Ali which has been released on his YouTube channel. During the podcast, he discussed various aspects of life.

During the conversation, Ali asked the Merey Paas Tum Ho writer, if he is presented with an opportunity to work in the Indian film or drama industry, will he consider it.

To this, he replied, “I have refused all the offers from India, I am not the person who brags, but, I have refused all the offers from India just because they don’t give us the same respect and recognition which we give their people.”

He said that the Indian audience is not familiar with the Pakistani industry, and it’s because of their government, as they don’t telecast our work.

He added that he will be working for the Indian Punjabi film industry, as he shares a very different kind of relationship with them, otherwise, he doesn’t wish to work in India.

The London Nahi Jaunga director said that under one condition he’ll work in India and that is if the Pakistani artists receive the due respect and recognition they deserve from India. He said, “The day that happens I will not only go there but also write them a film for free.”

He further added, “I am already very famous, I don’t need India’s fame, the country’s respect is my priority.”