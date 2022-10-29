Lahoris struggle for a lungful in world’s second most air polluted city
Punjab's provincial capital is struggling to recycle its air
Lahore has slipped to assume the spot for the second worst city in the world in terms of air quality.
Air Quality Index on Saturday scored Punjab’s provincial capital a dreary 175, a score considered ‘unhealthy’ as per its key.
Lahore is currently 17.5 times past the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.
Today, India’s capital Delhi topped the index with a ‘very unhealthy’ score of 285.
While Sindh’s provincial capital, Karachi, is currently ranked 5th on the IQ Air Index with around 9 times more particulate matter in the atmosphere compared to the WHO air benchmark.
The Index awarded Karachi a poor score of 152 tied with Kuwait city.
Ways to improve air quality in your city
- Use public transportation or share rides
- Plant more trees around the city
- Adopt green energy solutions such as solar power
- Encourage urban farming
- Ask the government to ban vehicles producing excessive smoke
- Discourage the use of fossil fuels