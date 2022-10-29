Phillips’ ton powers New Zealand to 167 against Sri Lanka

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips smashed the second century of the Twenty20 World Cup Saturday, passing three figures against Sri Lanka to post only the 11th 100 in the tournament’s history.

Phillips came to the crease in the third over, with New Zealand in trouble after losing two wickets, and hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 61-ball knock.

Group 1 is wide open after both matches in Melbourne on Friday – Australia v England and Afghanistan v Ireland – were washed out.

Whoever wins at the Sydney Cricket Ground will top the group and be in a strong position to make the semi-finals.

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell returns for New Zealand from a fractured hand, with Mark Chapman making way.

Sri Lanka are without fast bowler Binura Fernando, who is out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, with Kasun Rajitha taking his place.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)