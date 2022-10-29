Is Farooq Sattar rejoining MQM?

The dissident Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar has said his return to the organization is on the cards.

Farooq, who was leading the Organisation Restoration Committee (ORC), has hinted that he would ‘soon’ be rejoining the ranks of MQM.

Speaking regarding the recently held NA-245 elections in Karachi, the veteran politician said he would have joined MQM at the time but Khalid Maqbool told him that he was forbidden to do so by the ‘elders’.

“Now the ‘elders’ have realized the importance of MQM.”

He said the workers pressured the leadership to bring him back following the return of Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori.

Commenting on the decline in popularity of MQM in Sindh’s provincial capital, Farooq said no one is voting for MQM in local bodies elections because of its poor performance when it was granted mayorship of Karachi in 2016-2020.

Taking a jibe at the rulers of Sindh, Farooq said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is making everyone a fool with respect to local government elections.