Imran Khan terminates Faisal Vawda’s PTI membership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has canceled the party membership of former federal minister and leader Faisal Vawda.

Addressing a news conference at the Islamabad Press Club on Wednesday evening, Vawda – who was elected as Senator on PTI’s ticket before being de-seated for concealment of his dual nationality – claimed that he could not stay quiet anymore and that he must speak the ‘truth’.

He claimed that the plot to kill senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was hatched in Pakistan.

Vawda warned that if he is killed, then those pulling the trigger will be killed within three to four hours.

He also claimed that he is seeing deaths and chaos in PTI’s upcoming long march. He said that blood could flow through the streets and some important people could be killed.

Following his controversial press conference, the PTI issued Faisal Vawda a show cause notice for defying party policy in his press conference.

According to the notification issued by the PTI Central Secretariat, Vawda’s membership has been cancelled for failing to respond to the show cause notice issued to him within a stipulated time.