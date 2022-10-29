No Haider Ali for Netherlands clash?

Out-of-form batter Haider Ali is expected to miss Pakistan’s do-or-die game against the Netherlands this Sunday.

The Men in Green will be heading into the game following a disappointing one-run defeat against Zimbabwe. They also lost their opening fixture against arch-rivals India.

This will be the must-win game for the Babar XI if they want to stay alive in the competition.

According to sources, the think-tank of the Pakistan team is keen on including Fakhar Zaman in place of the rookie batter.

Haider has scored just two runs in the tournament so far. Overall in 12 matches, he score just 93 runs at an average of 9.30 this year.

On the other hand, Fakhar hasn’t featured for Pakistan since the Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka. He suffered a knee injury in the final.

Pakistan’s likely XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali/ Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.