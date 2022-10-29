ECP asks Sindh government to hold LB elections ‘immediately’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the provincial government for conducting local bodies (LB) elections in Sindh, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

In a letter written to the Sindh government, the ECP said it wants to hold the local government elections in Sindh immediately and sought a reply from the provincial government by October 31.

The ECP has also asked the Sindh government to submit a report on the status of security and other arrangements for the local government elections.

On October 4, the ECP directed the provincial government to hold the second phase of local body elections in the metropolitan center of Karachi later in October.

The direction came as the apex poll body rejected a request from the Sindh government to postpone the polls.

The election commission had previously announced to hold the second phase of the local body elections in the province in Karachi, Hyderabad, and adjoining districts on October 23 having twice postponed the polls owing to heavy rains and flooding. Later it decided to only hold the polls in the Karachi division.

But with the flood waters receding and the flood situation improving, the ECP said that there was no reason to not hold the polls.