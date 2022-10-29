Kartik Aaryan unveils first look of his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is back with another intriguing project after his blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaya 2. The actor shared the first look of his character from his upcoming flick Freddy.

On Friday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actor shared the poster of Shashanka Ghosh directorial Freddy, which showed a tortoise with a set of dentures on its back. The set of teeth held a rose in between. He wrote that his character poster will soon be revealed.

Two hours later, Aaryan uploaded the first look of his character from Freddy, Dr Freddy Ginwala, leaving fans excited. He captioned the photo, “Appointments opening soon.”

The poster features the actor wearing glasses, scrubs, and surgical gloves, holding a pair of dentures in his hand. A hint of blood can also be spotted on his gloves.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Alaya F from Jaawani Jaaneman as Aaryan’s love interest.

The release date for the movie is yet to be announced, but a source close to production told Pinkvilla that the movie is likely to release on December 2022.

The source said, “Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon.”

Apart from Freddy, Kartik will also be seen in Shehzada – the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – opposite Kriti Sanon.

He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha oppsite Kiara Advani and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.