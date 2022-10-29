Fact check: Did Elon Musk really fire Twitter employees?

Two guys with boxes standing at the entrance of Twitter’s San Francisco building are making rounds on social media, they are said to be fired by the company’s new-owner Elon Musk.

Musk, who recently locked a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, is reportedly laying-off employees.

In the video, shared on social, two people can be seen standing outside the Twitter building.

CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa interviewed individuals who described themselves as ex-Twitter employees.

“It’s happening,” CNBC’s Bosa tweeted. “Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them.”

One of the individuals introduced himself to reporters as “Rahul Ligma” and carried Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.” The other identified himself as Daniel Johnson.

People online were suspicious of the pair because of their unusual claims.

Later on, the Verge confirmed that “Rahul Ligma” did not exist in Twitter’s Slack or email system, despite numerous news sites reporting that the two individuals were former employees. It claimed that “Ligma” was a made-up word used to trick people.

Paul Lee, a product manager at Twitter, criticized CNBC for their report.

Lee tweeted, “Quite ironic that a major news outlet failed to do basic diligence and fell for a crisis actor prank, resulting in the spread of misinfo, on the first day of new ownership. All you had to do was ask to see a badge or look for bird-themed stuff in the boxes. Also, we don’t use Zoom.”

Elon Musk, renowned for his wit and mistrust of the media, also cleverly responded to the entire prankster incident. He jokingly said, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.