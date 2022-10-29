Ali Gul Pir is against dragging Humaima, Dua in Feroze Khan controversy

Ali Gul Pir defended Humaima Malick and Dua Malik – sisters of Feroze Khan who has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife – and said that the sisters should not be held accountable for their brother’s doings.

Many celebrities have called out Humaima Malick and Dua Malik for not speaking up for their sister-in-law, and then sharing cryptic messages in support of their brother.

Mishi Khan wrote a note on her Instagram story shaming Humaima Malick for sharing vague messages supporting her ‘spoilt brat brother’.

She said, “We don’t give a damn about your cryptic message, you could have put some sense into your spoilt brat brother’s head or put your foot down as another woman was being abused. Shame on your mentality and you. We all are there to support Aliza Sultan.”

However, the famous Pakistani comedian, Ali Gul Pir does not support this narrative and said that the sisters should not be held accountable for something their ‘adult brother’ did while maintaining that the victim should get justice.

He wrote, “Sisters shouldn’t have to be answerable for her adult brother’s behaviour. Putting down women to support another when a man is an alleged suspect. Yes, victims needs justice but hating women who happen to be from the daily of suspects is just idiotic.”

Earlier this week, photos of Aliza Sultan started circulating on social media along with her medico legal examination report mentioning “Blunt injuries on both arms, her back, chest and face and a minor nosebleed.” The provisional diagnosis read that it was an “assault”.

After the photos went viral, several showbiz celebrities including Mariyam Nafees, Asim Azhar, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha, Shae Gill, Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar and many others, have come forward to support Sultan.

On Tuesday, Khan released a statement denying all the allegations and said that he will handle the matter legally.