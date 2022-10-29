Haqeeqi Azadi March: PTI could bring 30,000 protesters to Islamabad, says Sanaullah

*Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has admitted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf could bring 20,000 to 30,000 protesters to Islamabad as part of its Haqeeqi Azadi March.

The minister was answering questions on Twitter space late Friday.

Commenting on PTI’s march in Lahore, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was able to gather only 10,000-15,000 people and 500 to 600 vehicles in a city of 200 million.

He said the PTI will be able to bring 20,000 to 30,000 followers to Islamabad.

Comparing the PTI’s azadi march with that of PML-N’s long march led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that there was a massive crowd in the PML-N’s march.

Rana Sanaullah said if former prime minister Imran Khan wants to talk about election then he will sit with coalition leaders unconditionally. The talks will be beneficial for Pakistan, he added.

The PML-N leader said they are ready to talk, if Imran Khan agrees to sit and negotiate considering the country’s situation.

But Imran Khan has been saying that he would rather die than sit and talk with his political opponents, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has made a commitment publicly that he will not enter the red zone and will limit his march to the place specified by the Supreme Court.

He was referring to PTI chief’s speech made at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where he said that the PTI protestors will not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone.

The minister said that Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to deal with the march. Following Imran Khan’s public commitment, we will consider allowing them to enter Islamabad.

If the march remains peaceful, then we have no authority to stop them, he said adding that the administration will be forced to take action if they come with the aim besieging Islamabad.