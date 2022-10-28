Karachi loses another life to dengue

A young man succumbed to the viral dengue fever, the city’s health authorities reported on Friday. The latest casualty drove the death toll from dengue across across Karachi to 48.

However, Sindh saw the lowest report of new dengue cases in October in the last reporting period.

Health officials said that the latest victim of dengue was a 35-year-old man.

The victim was a resident of Karachi’s working-class and industrial neighborhood Korangi. they added that he passed away on October 25 but cause due to dengue was confirmed in the last reporting period.

The latest casualty meant that so far this year, some 48 people have succumbed to the viral fever so far this year in Karachi alone, and around 55 across Sindh.

Since the beginning of the year, some 18,733 cases have been reported across Sindh, of which 14,218 cases were reported in Karachi alone.

In October alone, at least 5,738 people contracted dengue virus in the Karachi Division, which contributes a majority of the total dengue cases reported across the province.

Hyderabad Division was second with 1,742 cases reported.

Fewest cases

With 187 fresh cases confirmed on Friday, this was the lowest figure for confirmed dengue cases reported for a single reporting period in October when cases peaked at 419 on October 4.