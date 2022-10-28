Rana Sanaullah picks holes in Azam Swati’s version of arrest

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday dismissed the version of events narrated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati surrounding his arrest, terming it a pack of lies.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sanaullah strongly contradicted Swati’s statements, adding that he was arrested legally, was presented before the court, where the court ordered his medical examination but nothing about custodial torture came up.

“The medical team who examined Swati just four hours after his arrest termed him medically fit and ruled out the possibility of custodial torture,” Sanaullah said, adding, Swati was treated with all due respect by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and he was repeatedly subject to medical examinations.

“None of them (PTI officials) filed a writ petition against custodial torture in any court or complained to the concerned authorities,” Sanaullah said, adding that PTI is repeating its habit of levelling baseless allegations.

In this regard Sanaullah referred to how Imran still calls him a murderer, having murdered 18 people.

“You were in power for nearly four years, why did you not investigate even one of these alleged murderers, or filed a case against me,” Sanaullah said, as he dismissed the slander as a pack of lies.

On the allegations levelled by Swati on a few senior military officers as responsible for his custodial torture, said, “I don’t want to go in details of how Swati became a senator.”

However, he went on to say that his controversial tweet became the basis of his arrest earlier this month. He then proceeded to read Swati’s controversial tweet.

He went on to say that PTI leader Azam Swati’s tweet was a cognizable offense as he had maligned two state institutions by saying the court provided relief to PML-N leaders under the influence of some institution.

“For PTI, the court is in line with the parameters of law and justice if it opens for them in the middle of the night and grants bail to them. But the same court becomes worthy of criticism when it exonerates us in the fake cases made against us.”

Referring to the cases of political victimization against PML-N leaders, said, “If the court acquits Hamza Shehbaz and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif even after they remained in jail for two years and 15 months respectively then it becomes a huge crime.”

“But they do not even bat an eye when the case against Chaudhry Moonis Elahi (PML-Q leader) was dismissed on the basis that NAB and FIA could not proceed with the same case simultaneously?” Rana asked.

Misguiding the youth

He went on to say that a group of people have deliberately misguided the youth of the country and divide the nation.

“The propaganda will be dealt with a solid response.”

“One solution to their unethical and unconstitutional statements is to ignore it,” he said, adding that if the lies and one-sided narrative is spoken often and consistently enough, it appears to be the truth.

“It is important that false narratives should be denounced promptly with truth.” Sanaullah added.

“The literate segment of the society and the public at large are wise enough to differentiate between true and false narratives,” he said, adding that despite that, truth should be spoken to counter propaganda.

Arshad Sharif murder

On the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, Sanaullah said that investigations are still underway.

He added that they were focusing on what led to Sharif’s decision to leave Pakistan.

Sanaullah termed the threat alert issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counter-terrorism department as a “manufactured” threat and blamed Imran for using his influence over the provincial government for conjuring the threat.