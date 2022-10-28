FIA summons Shah Mahmood Qureshi over diplomatic cypher controversy

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday summoned former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as it continues investigations into the diplomatic cable – cypher – controversy.

Information obtained by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that FIA had issued a notice to Qureshi, directing him to report to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad on November 1, at noon and become a part of the investigation.

Earlier, the FIA launched an inquiry into the diplomatic cable. As part of investigations, it questioned former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood.

When the cypher inquiry was formally launched last month, the federal cabinet had decided to constitute a special committee on the matter and take legal action over the national security issue, including audio recordings and their leaks and disappearances of official documents while implicating former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The subcommittee, led by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, had been formed on September 30, to probe the audio leaks in which former prime minister Imran and his then principal secretary Azam Khan can be heard discussing the ‘diplomatic cypher’ and how to manipulate its contents for the former’s benefit.

Following the direction of the committee, the FIA started probing the matter and summoned former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in this regard.

It is worth mention that government had already approved the recommendations of the subcommittee and ordered the authorities to take legal action against diplomatic cypher, including Imran Khan, Azam Khan and other PTI leaders.

“It is requested that requisite action(s) to implement the decision(s), under rule 24 of the Rules of Business 1973, in coordination with other divisions, where necessary, may please be initiated immediately,” read a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Division.