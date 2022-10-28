Pakistani students manufacture eco-friendly electric car

Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC-NUST) students unveiled its energy-efficient concept car Evo-X in Karachi.

The 30-member team of Envision PNEC will participate with their vehicle in the Shell Eco-Marathon 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Indianapolis, United States, on April 12 next year.

They have participated nearly every year in this competition, the leading international stage for universities and educational institutions to showcase and compete with some of the most fuel-efficient cars in the world, with hundreds of teams from over 60 countries participating.

The vehicle is designed with a focus on ultra-efficient and environment-friendly concept. It will compete in the prototype battery electric category.

The car can achieve a distance of 220km/KWh on a unit of electricity at a speed of 25km/h.

Additionally, the electric vehicle has a body made up of glass fibre built with an electric motor of 780W, which is operational on 48V. It can rotate in either the clockwise or counterclockwise direction by reversing the motor’s power wires.

The unveiling ceremony of the car took place at PNEC-NUST, Karachi, where the audience appreciated the work and considered it an essential need in the current condition of global warming.

Pakistan is participating in the Shell Eco-Marathon since 2009 in Berlin.