PCB reveals commentary panel for Pakistan-Ireland series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday revealed the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming women’s series between Pakistan and Ireland.

The three-match ODI series will be played from 4 to 9 November, the series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

All six tour matches will be played at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The panel includes former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir and former player Marina Iqbal, Ali Younis, Andrew Leonard, Sikander Bakht and Shah Faisal.

Sana will be involved in the T20Is only to be played on 12, 14 and 16 November.

The PCB, will live-stream the series on its YouTube channel. The production set-up will comprise 10 HD cameras.

Spectator entry:

Entry for spectators to the stadium will be free and four enclosures namely Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Rajas and Saeed Anwar will be open for fans to witness the action live between the both sides.

Series Itinerary

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I