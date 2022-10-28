Anyone found throwing trash in Lahore’s Liberty Park to pay Rs200

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued orders to impose fine of Rs200 on throwing garbage in Lahore’s Liberty Market Park.

The court was hearing on Friday applications seeking actions for the reduction of smog in the province.

During the hearing, the court remarked that Liberty Chowk Park is in a dismal state. Justice Shahid Karim said that he saw it while passing by the park.

The court ordered the Parks Horticulture Authority to fine Rs200 to anyone found throwing garbage in the park.

The court said that in India, rickshaws have been converted on electric. How much will it cost to do the same in Pakistan, he asked.

A researcher from Faisalabad University told the court that a proper infrastructure will be needed to convert vehicles to electric in Pakistan.

The court remarked that the smog has started spreading in Punjab. We all must fight together against it, it added.

The court adjourned the hearing till next week.