Pakistan needs over $16b to recover from monster floods

Pakistan would need at least $16.3 billion to recover from the devastations caused by the recent floods and adapt to challenges posed by climate change while building resilience of the country to meet future climate shocks, the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report said on Friday.

The report was launched by federal ministers for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Climate Change Sherry Rehman in Islamabad.

In its report, the PDNA estimates that the total damage caused by the floods has been estimated at around $14.9 billion or Rs3.2 trillion while total loss stood at around $15.2 billion or Rs3.3 trillion.

The country would thus need a total of $16.3 billion or around Rs3.5 trillion.

By contrast, the federal government had approved a federal budget of around Rs9.5 trillion in June.

Sindh was the worst affected province and accounts for around 70% of the total damages and losses caused by floods. It was followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The sector which was most affected was housing which suffered a loss of around Rs1.2 trillion ($5.6 billion).

It was followed by the agriculture, food, livestock and fisheries sector which suffered losses worth Rs800 billion ($3.7 billion).

Together, Sindh and Balochistan would required around 50% and 15% recovery and reconstruction funds respectively.

The transport and communications sector was identified as the sector requiring the most attention in terms of reconstruction and recovery needs at Rs1.1 trillion ($5 billion).

It was followed by agriculture, food, livestock and fisheries which would need around Rs854 billion ($4 billion).

Housing would need Rs592 billion ($2.8 billion) for recovery.

Region Damage Losses Needs Billions Rupees Billions Dollars Billions Rupees Billions Dollars Billions Rupees Billions Dollars Balochistan 349 1.625 541 2.516 491 2.286 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 201 0.935 141 0.658 168 0.780 Punjab 111 0.515 122 0.566 160 0.746 Sindh 1,948 9.068 2,444 11.376 1,688 7.860 Cross Provincial 587 2.731 14 0.067 975 4.540 Special Regions 7 0.032 11 0.049 10 48 Total 3,202 14.906 3.272 15.233 3,493 16,261

Pakistan suffering from sins of the West

The minister while speaking at the launch ceremony minced no words in blaming the West for the super floods in Pakistan, refuting that it was a consequence of ‘sins’.

Explaining his viewpoint, the federal minister said the West did not take the threat of global warming and climate change seriously and caused the world to witness environmental anomalies including recent unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the country suffered a loss of over $30 billion due to the monsoon-invoked deluge.

“Two months of rainfall destroyed everything,” he pointed out, adding that the rate of poverty has increased manifold times owing to the environmental distress and the fear of diseases spreading in the region has strongly gripped the nation.

“The inflation rate has jumped too.”

He lamented that the success achieved in 20 years was washed away by the recent deluge in one go.

The planning minister hoped that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would allow the government to spend funds from the development budget for flood rehabilitation.

“We are trying to deal with the impact of the catastrophic floods with our limited resources,” Ahsan told the attendees of the event.

He detailed that so far the government has distributed Rs75 billion among the flood victims.

PM meeting to review flood relief

A meeting to review the efforts underway to rehabilitate the flood victims was conducted in Islamabad today (Friday).

The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was briefed on the post-disaster assessment report submitted by the planning minister.

The premier issued a directive to effectively use the available resources on an emergency basis to help flood-ravaged masses.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, NFRCC National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Additional Secretary to Prime Minister Office Nadeem Aslam participated in the meeting.