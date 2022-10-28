Journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain sent on judicial remand by district court

The district court on Friday sent Journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain on a judicial remand in a banking fraud case.

The court was hearing a plea submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allowing the agency to put the anchorperson on a 14-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the representative from the agency said the journalist did not return the loan taken from the bank in 2003.

FIA prosecutor Munim Bashir Chaudhry told the court that a case was registered against the journalist in 2011.

Irked by the FIA’s claim, the legal counsel of the defendant asked if the FIA was now tasked with bank recovery.

Advocate Azhar Siddique further stated that Hussain has not been booked for any kind of bank fraud on the pretext of fake documents.

“Last night around 40 people came to arrest him to level a personal rift,” he alleged in front of the court.

His arrest

The FIA arrested Anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in the Gulberg area of Lahore late Thursday.

FIA spokesperson has said the journalist is a proclaimed offender wanted by the FIA Commercial Banking Circle.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain allegedly took a loan of Rs570 million in 2003 from a bank on the basis of fake documents, the spokesperson revealed.

He said the FIA is interrogating Hussain regarding the case.

Banking Court (I) had issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable) against the journalist booked in the case.

As per details, two sons of the journalist have also been nominated as the co-accused in the case.