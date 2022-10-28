Dirty Harry : Imran Khan, the rogue protagonist, man for dirty jobs . . All you need to know

The ousted prime minister Imran Khan has left many people wondering who is Dirty Harry as he uses this name to refer to a security official who is allegedly involved in ‘threatening and torturing his party members’.

Ahead of first phase of PTI’s Haqiqi Azadi March in May, Khan alluded to the establishment’s security officials - tasked to crush their street power - as Mr X and Mr Y. But recently, he has come up with a new attribution, “Dirty Harry”, for one of them who is stationed in the federal capital according to him.

He noted that Mr X does not hesitate to cross professional and ethical boundaries in pursuit of his own vision of ‘justice’, especially when the law is poorly served.

Imran also blamed Dirty Harry for carrying out federal government’s malicious plans against his party that has started a ‘decisive’ long march on Islamabad on October 28 (today).

However, the ex-PM snubbed using Mr X his recent speeches and instead began labeling the security official as Dirty Harry who is abusing his power by threatening PTI loyalists.

He claimed Dirty Harry was even behind custodial torture of his party members including his party’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati.

On multiple occasions recently, he could be noted saying, “The ‘Dirty Harry’ in Islamabad is fond of torturing people after stripping them naked.”

PTI Senator Azam Swati on Friday in a presser also revealed the names of two officials of the premier spy agency ISI allegedly involved in his custodial torture including stripping him naked.

With the influence Khan has, his supporters are reiterating the same term for the ‘rogue’ security official. But certainly, not many know the background behind it.

What Dirty Harry is all about?

Dirty Harry is a 1970s classic crime thriller movie based on a San Francisco police inspector, “Dirty Harry Callahan,” who, despite knowing his legal responsibilities, takes retribution into his own hands.

Callahan is regarded as a rogue element within the police force and often at odds with his superiors, who baulk at his methods.

The protagonist states he is known as Dirty Harry because he is assigned “every dirty job that comes along.”

The synopsis of the movie read, “Cop Harry Callahan attempts to track down a psychopathic killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he is found, Harry abuses the murderer’s civil rights, putting him back on the streets. Once he is released, he hijacks a school bus, and Harry must go after him again. The only way to stop this vicious killer is in cold blood.”

Here are some of the clips from the movie.

In the US, after the release of Dirty Harry, people protested against the corrupt officials of the States, who abuse their power and take accountability into their own hands.